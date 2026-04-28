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Connor Norby News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Norby isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Norby will head to the bench Tuesday after going 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday's series opener. Christopher Morel will pick up a start at first base as a result and bat eighth.

Connor Norby
Miami Marlins
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