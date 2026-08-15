Connor Norby News: Three straight starts
Norby went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base Friday against the Giants.
Norby was recalled to the majors as a depth option, but Kyle Karros' (concussion) subsequent placement on the injured list has opened up a starting opportunity. Willi Castro has shifted to third base, while Norby has made three consecutive starts at second base. He has yet to collect a hit, but he has drawn four walks in 11 plate appearances.
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