Connor Norby News: Two hits in Friday's win

Norby went 2-for-3 with a double in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Getting a surprise start at first base and batting fifth, Norby got his 2026 off to a solid start. With Christopher Morel (oblique) potentially headed to the IL, Norby could be set for regular playing time at first base in the short term. The 25-year-old is looking to establish himself after managing a .251/.300/.389 slash line with eight homers and eight steals in 88 games during an injury-plagued 2025.