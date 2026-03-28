Connor Norby News: Two hits in Friday's win
Norby went 2-for-3 with a double in Friday's win over the Rockies.
Getting a surprise start at first base and batting fifth, Norby got his 2026 off to a solid start. With Christopher Morel (oblique) potentially headed to the IL, Norby could be set for regular playing time at first base in the short term. The 25-year-old is looking to establish himself after managing a .251/.300/.389 slash line with eight homers and eight steals in 88 games during an injury-plagued 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Norby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Norby See More