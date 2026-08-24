Connor Norby News: Working on eight-game hit streak
Norby will start at second base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Nationals.
Norby will head into the series opener in Washington, D.C. riding an eight-game hitting streak, during which he's batted .375 with one home run, one stolen base, five runs and two RBI. He'll be making his fourth start in six games and appears to have settled into a near-everyday role in the Colorado infield after third baseman Kyle Karros (concussion) played just two games before landing back on the 7-day injured list.
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