Connor Overton headshot

Connor Overton News: Cut loose by NYM

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 7:56pm

The Mets released Overton on Thursday.

Overton signed a minor-league deal with the Mets in February and allowed two runs in 5.1 innings during spring training, but he'll now have to look for his next opportunity with another club. The 31-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2023 and he accumulated a 9.12 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 24.2 innings with the Reds' Triple-A affiliate last season.

Connor Overton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
