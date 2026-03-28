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Connor Phillips News: Extra-inning win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Phillips threw two scoreless innings against the Red Sox in extra innings Saturday, picking up the win when the Reds walked it off in the 11th inning. He struck out three without allowing a hit or a walk.

Phillips played an increasingly important role in the Reds bullpen when they pushed to win a Wild Card spot last season. He's unlikely to displace Emilio Pagan, Tony Santillan or even Graham Ashcraft in the bullpen pecking order for the Reds, but he could serve as a nice pivot whenever one or more of them is unavailable.

Connor Phillips
Cincinnati Reds
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