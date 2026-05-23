Connor Phillips News: Optioned to Louisville

The Reds optioned Phillips to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

After posting a 2.88 ERA through 25 innings last season, Phillips has struggled to the tune of a 5.53 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 27.2 frames to begin the 2026 campaign, so the Reds will send him and Jose Franco down to the minors to right the ship. To fill the open roster spots, Caleb Ferguson (oblique) was activated from the IL, and Zach Maxwell was promoted from Louisville.