Connor Phillips News: Secures Opening Day spot in pen

Phillips was informed by the Reds that he has made the Opening Day roster, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Phillips got off to a rough start to begin spring training as he allowed three earned runs in three of his first five appearances. After the last one in which he allowed three runs March 5, the righty gas gone his three most recent appearances with one earned allowed across 3.1 innings. The Reds are hoping the former starter can recapture the dominance he found as a reliever to conclude the 2025 season.