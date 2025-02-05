Connor Phillips News: Strong finish to 2024

Phillips recorded a 2.49 ERA while striking out 24 over 21.2 innings in his last five starts in 2024.

Phillips, who made his major-league debut in 2023, was rocked hard at Triple-A Louisville last year. The Bats sent him to the Arizona Complex League in late June after 14 starts with a 10.11 ERA, 7.9 BB/9 and 2.4 HR/9. After a two-month reset in the desert, the 23-year-old right-hander returned to Louisville, where he finished strong. Phillips then pitched in the Arizona Fall League and, apart from one clunker, was effective. He needs to find the strike zone with more consistency -- he walked 14 batters in 19.1 innings in the AFL -- but he made adjustments and is pitching better following the lowest point of his professional career.