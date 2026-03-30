Connor Phillips headshot

Connor Phillips News: Tallies first save Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 8:13pm

Phillips earned the save Monday against the Pirates, walking two in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

Closer Emilio Pagan was likely unavailable after working each of the past two days for Cincinnati, opening the door for Phillips to claim his first save opportunity of the year. Monday marked Phillips' first career major-league save, though the right-hander doesn't figure to see very much ninth-inning work in 2026 when Pagan or other Reds high-leverage arms are available.

Connor Phillips
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Phillips See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Phillips See More
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
MLB
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
Author Image
Jason Collette
118 days ago