Connor Prielipp headshot

Connor Prielipp News: Earns first win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Prielipp (1-0) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on a hit and three walks over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out five.

Prielipp was in control for much of his second big-league start, allowing just one baserunner before surrendering two runs in the fifth inning. The rookie southpaw leaned heavily on his slider, throwing it 36 times among 84 pitches and generating six whiffs on the bender. Through his first two MLB appearances, Prielipp has allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 11 across nine innings.

Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Prielipp See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Prielipp See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago