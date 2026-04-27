Connor Prielipp News: Earns first win Monday

Prielipp (1-0) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on a hit and three walks over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out five.

Prielipp was in control for much of his second big-league start, allowing just one baserunner before surrendering two runs in the fifth inning. The rookie southpaw leaned heavily on his slider, throwing it 36 times among 84 pitches and generating six whiffs on the bender. Through his first two MLB appearances, Prielipp has allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 11 across nine innings.