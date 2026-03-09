Connor Prielipp News: Fails to crack Opening Day roster

The Twins optioned Prielipp to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Prielipp was one of nine players sent out of big-league camp in the Twins' latest round of roster cuts. Minnesota added the 25-year-old southpaw to the 40-man roster this offseason after he accrued a 4.03 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 98:31 K:BB across 82.2 innings between stops with St. Paul and Double-A Wichita.