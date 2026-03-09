Connor Prielipp headshot

Connor Prielipp News: Fails to crack Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Twins optioned Prielipp to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Prielipp was one of nine players sent out of big-league camp in the Twins' latest round of roster cuts. Minnesota added the 25-year-old southpaw to the 40-man roster this offseason after he accrued a 4.03 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 98:31 K:BB across 82.2 innings between stops with St. Paul and Double-A Wichita.

Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Prielipp See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Prielipp See More
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
4 days ago