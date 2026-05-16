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Connor Prielipp News: Fans eight in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Prielipp (1-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over six innings in a loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Despite the defeat, Prielipp pitched very well, as the only earned run against him came on a Jackson Chourio solo homer in the sixth inning. Prielipp tallied a career-high eight punchouts despite inducing a modest nine whiffs, and he picked up his first quality start by completing six innings for the first time as a big-leaguer. The southpaw entered the Twins' rotation April 22 and has pitched well since, as he's yet to give up more than two earned runs in any of his five starts. Overall, Prielipp has registered a 2.88 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 25 innings.

Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins
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