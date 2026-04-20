Connor Prielipp News: Joining Minnesota's taxi squad

Prielipp will join the Twins' taxi squad in New York on Tuesday prior to the team's series against the Mets, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

At this point, the Twins haven't revealed what their plans are for Prielipp, who boasts a 2.30 ERA and 22:8 K:BB over 15.2 innings with Triple-A St. Paul. Prielipp has a pair of Tommy John surgeries on his resume and has never thrown more than 82.2 innings in any professional season, but the southpaw has often been electric when on the bump, posting a 30.6 percent strikeout rate. He's worth a speculative add in fantasy leagues.