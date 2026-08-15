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Connor Prielipp News: Shelled in fifth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Prielipp (3-6) took the loss against the Phillies on Saturday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out six.

It was perhaps a season-worst outing by Prielipp, who surrendered seven of his season-high eight runs in a disastrous fifth inning. The left-hander has delivered mixed results at best lately, fanning at least five while tossing at least five innings in five consecutive starts but has given up fewer than three runs just once during that span. Prielipp will bring a 5.34 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 94:36 K:BB over 87.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance in San Diego.

Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins
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