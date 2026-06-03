Connor Prielipp News: Strikes out seven in win Tuesday

Prielipp (2-3) picked up the win Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts across six innings.

Making his eighth career start, the rookie Prielipp matched his season high with six innings pitched and generated a season-best 12 swinging strikes on his 94 pitches. After a strong start to his season, Prielipp has surrendered 15 runs on 21 hits and eight walks over his last three starts spanning 14.1 innings. The left-hander owns a 5.26 ERA and 42:17 K:BB across 38.1 innings. After back-to-back starts against the White Sox, Prielipp is slated to face the Royals at home this weekend.