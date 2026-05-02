Connor Prielipp News: Tosses five frames in no-decision

Prielipp completed five innings against Toronto in a no-decision Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Prielipp gave up a pair of solo homers in the second inning but was otherwise unscored upon. The rookie lefty needed 91 pitches (59 strikes) to get through his five innings but walked an acceptable two batters and notched 10 whiffs en route to four punchouts. Prielipp has yet to complete more than five innings in any of his three starts so far, but he's holding his own in the majors with a 3.86 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 14 frames. He's up with the team while Mick Abel (elbow) resides on the injured list, but Prielipp is pitching well enough to at least make Minnesota think about his spot on the big-league roster long term.