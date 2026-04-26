Connor Seabold Injury: Placed on injured list

Detroit moved Seabold to the 15-day IL on Sunday due to left ankle inflammation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Seabold has had a low-leverage role for the Tigers this season, compiling a 4.09 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB over 11 innings spanning eight appearances. He has a win on his ledger but no holds or saves. With Seabold slated to miss at least 15 days, the Tigers recalled righty reliever Brenan Hanifee from Triple-A to fill a spot in the bullpen.