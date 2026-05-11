Connor Seabold Injury: Starts up rehab assignment
Seabold (ankle) struck out two and gave up one hit and no walks over a scoreless inning in his rehab appearance Friday with Single-A Lakeland.
The Tigers placed Seabold on the 15-day injured list April 26 due to left ankle inflammation, but he shouldn't require an extended rehab assignment before making his return from the shelf. The right-hander projects to serve as a multi-inning option out of the Detroit bullpen once he's activated.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Seabold See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move298 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Five Is the New FourMarch 11, 2024
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIPJanuary 13, 2024
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Start Me UpSeptember 16, 2023
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Aces Out of PocketJuly 15, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Seabold See More