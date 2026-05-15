Connor Seabold headshot

Connor Seabold News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Tigers activated Seaboard (ankle) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Seabold is returning from left ankle inflammation and has been sidelined since April 25. He pitched in two games on a rehab assignment and is ready to return to the Detroit bullpen. Seabold has produced a 4.09 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 11 innings this season.

Connor Seabold
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Seabold See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Seabold See More
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
302 days ago
The Z Files: Five Is the New Four
MLB
The Z Files: Five Is the New Four
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2024
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIP
MLB
The Z Files: Projecting Pitcher's BABIP
Author Image
Todd Zola
January 13, 2024
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Start Me Up
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Start Me Up
Author Image
Todd Zola
September 16, 2023
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Aces Out of Pocket
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Aces Out of Pocket
Author Image
Todd Zola
July 15, 2023