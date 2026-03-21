Connor Seabold headshot

Connor Seabold News: Cut by Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 1:07pm

The Blue Jays granted Seabold his release Saturday.

Seabold tallied an impressive 13 strikeouts in just 6.2 innings this spring, but he did so while allowing five earned runs to score. Now a free agent, he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league contract after posting a 6.07 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 69.2 Triple-A frames in 2025.

Connor Seabold
 Free Agent
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