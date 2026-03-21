Connor Seabold News: Cut by Toronto
The Blue Jays granted Seabold his release Saturday.
Seabold tallied an impressive 13 strikeouts in just 6.2 innings this spring, but he did so while allowing five earned runs to score. Now a free agent, he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league contract after posting a 6.07 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 69.2 Triple-A frames in 2025.
Connor Seabold
Free Agent
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