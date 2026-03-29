Connor Seabold headshot

Connor Seabold News: Effective in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 7:16am

Seabold tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Padres. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

After Detroit starter Jack Flaherty allowed three runs (two earned) while covering only 4.1 innings, Seabold was needed to cover a few frames in the middle of the contest. The righty looked sharp across 50 pitches in his team debut, and he managed to keep the Tigers in the game after Flaherty's ineffective outing. It looks like Seabold, who has made 19 starts at the MLB level in his career, will be tasked with a long-relief role in Detroit moving forward.

Connor Seabold
Detroit Tigers
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