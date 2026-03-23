Connor Seabold headshot

Connor Seabold News: Finds work with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Detroit signed Seabold to a one-year, split major-league contract Monday.

After being cut by Toronto over the weekend, Seabold quickly found an opportunity in a new organization. The 30-year-old righty may end up opening the season at Triple-A Toledo, but he'll claim a spot on the Tigers' 40-man roster and will earn a prorated $800,000 at the big-league level. Detroit cleared room on the 40-man roster for Seabold by placing Beau Brieske (adductor) on the 60-day injured list.

Connor Seabold
Detroit Tigers
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