Connor Seabold News: Records first win Thursday

Seabold (1-0) allowed a solo home run across 1.1 innings of work but managed to secure the win Thursday against the Royals. He struck out two.

The game finished 10-9 in favor of Detroit, so Seabold wasn't the only pitcher to give up some hard-hit balls, but he did a good job of limiting the damage to just one run to secure his first 2026 win. The righty has been effective with a 2.08 ERA and nine strikeouts across 8.2 innings so far. He's mostly stuck in middle relief, though Seabold could earn a bigger role if he continues to pitch well out of the bullpen.