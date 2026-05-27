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Connor Seabold News: Traded to Blue Jays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 10:33am

The Blue Jays acquired Seabold from the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for Juanmi Vasquez.

Seabold had been designated for assignment by Detroit and is now headed to a new organization. He was with the Blue Jays during spring training but was a late roster cut before linking up with Detroit. The 30-year-old held a 3.45 ERA and 14:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings out of the Tigers' bullpen and will give the Blue Jays some additional length in their relief corps.

Connor Seabold
Toronto Blue Jays
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