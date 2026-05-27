Connor Seabold News: Traded to Blue Jays

The Blue Jays acquired Seabold from the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for Juanmi Vasquez.

Seabold had been designated for assignment by Detroit and is now headed to a new organization. He was with the Blue Jays during spring training but was a late roster cut before linking up with Detroit. The 30-year-old held a 3.45 ERA and 14:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings out of the Tigers' bullpen and will give the Blue Jays some additional length in their relief corps.