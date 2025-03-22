Connor Thomas News: Claims spot in Milwaukee

Thomas will be part of the Brewers' Opening Day bullpen, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers snagged Thomas from St. Louis in the Rule 5 draft, and the 26-year-old lefty has certainly made the most of the opportunity, giving up just two runs (one earned) in 9.1 innings while striking out nine batters and walking five. He'll likely take on a middle-relief role to begin his tenure with the Brewers and will need to remain in Milwaukee all season; otherwise, he'll be offered back to the Cardinals and stripped of his 40-man roster spot.