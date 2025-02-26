Connor Wong Injury: Aims for spring debut this weekend

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that the club is hoping Wong (shoulder) will be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut this weekend, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Wong has been behind schedule due to shoulder soreness, but he will face live pitching Thursday and Friday. If that goes well, Wong will be cleared to play in games. It's not clear whether his initial game action would come as a designated hitter or if he would be allowed to catch right away, but Wong should be ready to serve as Boston's top backstop by the time Opening Day arrives.