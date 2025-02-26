Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Wong headshot

Connor Wong Injury: Aims for spring debut this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 7:57am

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that the club is hoping Wong (shoulder) will be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut this weekend, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Wong has been behind schedule due to shoulder soreness, but he will face live pitching Thursday and Friday. If that goes well, Wong will be cleared to play in games. It's not clear whether his initial game action would come as a designated hitter or if he would be allowed to catch right away, but Wong should be ready to serve as Boston's top backstop by the time Opening Day arrives.

Connor Wong
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now