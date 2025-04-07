Fantasy Baseball
Connor Wong headshot

Connor Wong Injury: Exits early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 4:12pm

Wong left Monday's game against the Blue Jays due to a bruised left hand, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Wong appeared to suffer the injury on a catcher's interference call and left the game shortly after. He's presumably headed for further testing and can be considered day-to-day until the team provides another update on his availability moving forward. Carlos Narvaez replaced Wong behind the dish and would be in line for more chances if Wong is forced to miss additional time.

