Connor Wong headshot

Connor Wong Injury: IL move made official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

The Red Sox placed Wong on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left finger, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Wong suffered the injury Monday versus the Blue Jays when his hand was hit by a bat on a catcher's interference. It's not yet clear how long he will be sidelined, but it will surely be more than a minimum stay on the IL. Carlos Narvaez will be Boston's primary catcher while Wong is out and Blake Sabol has been recalled to back Narvaez up.

