Connor Wong Injury: Nearing return from sore shoulder

Wong is dealing with shoulder soreness but is expected to be in the lineup for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

It's unclear when exactly Wong sustained the injury, but it's not expected to keep him sidelined for long. The 28-year-old is poised to operate as Boston's No. 1 catcher this season after he posted a .280/.333/.425 slash line with 13 homers and eight steals in 126 games in 2024.