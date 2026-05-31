Connor Wong News: Big day in win
Wong went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Guardians.
Wong had a go-head, run-scoring double in the sixth inning and then singled home a pair in Boston's six-run ninth inning. He thought a home run drought dating back to September of 2024 had ended, but his sixth-inning home run was changed to a double upon review. Despite Saturday's effort, Wong sits no better than third on the catching depth chart. This, after interim manager Chad Tracy on Saturday anointed Mickey Gasper as Boston's primary catcher against right-handers, per Tim Healy of The Boston Globe.
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