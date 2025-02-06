Connor Wong News: Bulks up this winter

Wong appeared to be noticeably stronger at January's Fan Fest, Jenn McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Wong jokingly said he spent the winter "eating a lot," in an effort to be more durable behind the plate. The strong frame might also help him sustain through the regular season with a bat in his hand. Wong owned an .856 OPS through the end of June then dropped to .671 the rest of the way. Wong is expected to serve as Boston's No. 1 catcher and won't have to look over his shoulder at Kyle Teel, the prospect who was traded to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet swap.