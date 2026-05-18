Connor Wong News: Checking back into starting nine
Wong (ankle) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Royals.
Carlos Narvaez (finger) is on the bench for the series opener after exiting Sunday's 8-1 loss to Atlanta, but Wong is feeling well enough to make his first start since Wednesday following a recent bout with a right ankle injury. Wong came off the bench to replace Narvaez in Sunday's contest, going 1-for-2 with a run scored.
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