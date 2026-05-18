Connor Wong headshot

Connor Wong News: Checking back into starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Wong (ankle) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Royals.

Carlos Narvaez (finger) is on the bench for the series opener after exiting Sunday's 8-1 loss to Atlanta, but Wong is feeling well enough to make his first start since Wednesday following a recent bout with a right ankle injury. Wong came off the bench to replace Narvaez in Sunday's contest, going 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Connor Wong
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Wong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Wong See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
30 days ago
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Position Players
MLB
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Position Players
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
209 days ago