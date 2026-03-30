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Connor Wong News: Draws first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Wong started at catcher and went 2-for-3 with a double in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Wong made his first start of the season, as Carlos Narvaez was given a breather. The former also made an appearance in Saturday's game and didn't have a good at-bat while striking out in the 10th inning. That was a stark reminder of the struggles he endured in 2025, when Wong batted .190 with a .500 OPS and lost the starting gig to Narvaez. As such, Sunday's two-hit effort was an encouraging sign for the backup catcher, who slashed .121/.216/.152 in spring training.

Connor Wong
Boston Red Sox
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