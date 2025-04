Wong is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Wong will head to the bench after he went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Boston's 5-4 extra-inning win in the first game of the doubleheader. Carlos Narvaez will take over behind the plate and bat eighth in the nightcap.