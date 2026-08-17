Connor Wong News: Homers in loss

Wong went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Wong supplied Boston's lone offense with a three-run homer in the fifth inning. It was his fourth of the season to go along with 22 RBI over 62 games. Wong's playing time took a hit when Adley Rutschman came off the injured list last week, but the latter is still finding himself at the plate. Rutschman, who served as the designated hitter Sunday, is 1-for-17 with nine strikeouts since being activated Aug. 11.