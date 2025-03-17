Connor Wong News: Homers in return

Wong started at catcher and went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's spring game against Minnesota.

Wong returned to Boston's lineup after coming down with an illness last Wednesday. He made an immediate impact with a run-producing sacrifice fly in the first inning then a solo home run to lead off the fourth. The home run was his second of the spring. He's had just 15 at-bats in Grapefruit League action but is expected to be ready for the regular season.