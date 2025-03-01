Fantasy Baseball
Connor Wong headshot

Connor Wong News: Making spring debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Wong (shoulder) is in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

A sore shoulder slowed Wong at the start of camp, but he is now ready to make his spring debut. The 28-year-old surprised many with his performance last season (.280/.333/.425), and after the Red Sox traded Kyle Teel this winter, Wong looks like the catcher of the present and future in Boston.

Connor Wong
Boston Red Sox
