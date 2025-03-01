Connor Wong News: Making spring debut Saturday

Wong (shoulder) is in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

A sore shoulder slowed Wong at the start of camp, but he is now ready to make his spring debut. The 28-year-old surprised many with his performance last season (.280/.333/.425), and after the Red Sox traded Kyle Teel this winter, Wong looks like the catcher of the present and future in Boston.