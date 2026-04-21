Connor Wong headshot

Connor Wong News: On bench again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Wong is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

It's the third straight game on the bench for Wong after starting the previous three contests. The 29-year-old's .885 OPS in 27 plate appearances this year is far superior to Carlos Narvaez's .542 mark, though Narvaez now appears to have the upper hand for playing time after a strong couple games at the plate.

Connor Wong
Boston Red Sox
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