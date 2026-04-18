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Connor Wong News: Outperforming starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Wong went 1-for-2 with a walk and a double in Friday's 1-0 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Wong recorded his fourth double of the season in the third inning but was stranded there. While the catching depth chart hasn't changed, it's hard to ignore Wong's production is better than that of starter Carlos Narvaez. Entering Saturday, Wong owns a 1.006 OPS, while Narvaez is at .409 and has struck out seven times over the last two games.

Connor Wong
Boston Red Sox
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