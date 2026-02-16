Connor Wong headshot

Connor Wong News: Set for backup catcher role in 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 12:54pm

Wong (hand) took part in live batting practice Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Wong reported to camp last week and appears to be fully healthy after he underwent a carpal boss excision procedure on his right hand back on Oct. 9. The hand issue perhaps played a factor in Wong's dramatic drop in production in 2025, when his OPS fell to .500 over his 188 plate appearances after he had posted a .758 OPS the season prior. Carlos Narvaez ended up overtaking Wong on the depth chart, and manager Alex Cora relayed Saturday that Narvaez "earned the right" to be the team's starter heading into 2026, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. Cora added that Wong's solid defense behind the plate should allow him to play more frequently than the typical backup catcher, and the 29-year-old could also be an option to make starts first base when Willson Contreras needs a day off.

Connor Wong
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Wong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Wong See More
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Position Players
MLB
2025 All-Bust Fantasy Team: Position Players
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
118 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
149 days ago
Collette Calls: Catching On?
MLB
Collette Calls: Catching On?
Author Image
Jason Collette
167 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
188 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, July 25
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, July 25
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
206 days ago