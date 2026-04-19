Connor Wong News: Sitting after three straight starts
Wong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Though he'll give way to Carlos Narvaez behind the dish for the series finale, Wong may have supplanted the former atop the Red Sox's catching depth chart. Wong started each of the previous three games and owns an .885 OPS for the season, more than doubling up Narvaez's mark (.409). At least while he's dramatically outperforming Narvaez at the dish, Wong could be in line for the lion's share of the starts.
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