Conor Essenburg headshot

Conor Essenburg Injury: Out of action at Single-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Single-A Augusta placed Essenburg on its 7-day injured list April 14 due to an unspecified injury.

The 19-year-old outfielder saw action in eight games prior to landing on the shelf, hitting .207/.395/.414 with three extra-base hits and a stolen base across 38 plate appearances.

Conor Essenburg
Atlanta Braves
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