Conor Essenburg News: Returning from IL
Single-A Augusta reinstated Essenburg (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.
The outfielder had been on the shelf for about six weeks due to an undisclosed issue but should rejoin the lineup for Augusta's series opener versus Kannapolis. Essenburg completed a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida State League prior to being activated, going 3-for-17 with three walks over five games.
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