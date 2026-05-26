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Conor Essenburg News: Returning from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Single-A Augusta reinstated Essenburg (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

The outfielder had been on the shelf for about six weeks due to an undisclosed issue but should rejoin the lineup for Augusta's series opener versus Kannapolis. Essenburg completed a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida State League prior to being activated, going 3-for-17 with three walks over five games.

Conor Essenburg
Atlanta Braves
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