Cooper Bowman News: Sent to Tampa Bay
The Athletics traded Bowman to the Rays on Monday in exchange for Gerlin Rosario, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Bowman was returned to the Athletics on March 12 after spending spring training with the Reds as a Rule 5 draft pick. He'll now head to Tampa Bay, where he will likely open the season with Triple-A Durham. Bowman appeared in 71 games for Triple-A Las Vegas in 2025, finishing with a .231/.323/.369 slash line with 21 steals, six home runs and 60 RBI in 297 plate appearances.
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