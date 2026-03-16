Cooper Criswell headshot

Cooper Criswell News: Could open season in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Criswell is competing for the final starting spot in Seattle's Opening Day rotation, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

With Bryce Miller (oblique) unlikely to be available by the start of the regular season, the Mariners' fifth rotation spot will likely come down to Criswell or Emerson Hancock. While Hancock is the early favorite for the job, the 29-year-old Criswell has added his name to the mix thanks to a strong spring. He's allowed just two runs on seven hits across 10.1 innings while striking out 10. Criswell spent most of the 2025 season in Triple-A, where he posted a 3.70 ERA across 65.2 innings. He did make 18 starts for the Red Sox in 2024, working to a 4.08 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 73 strikeouts across 99.1 innings. If Criswell doesn't crack the Opening Day rotation, he'll likely start the year as the long man in Seattle's bullpen.

Cooper Criswell
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Criswell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Criswell See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
177 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, August 1
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, August 1
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
227 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for August 1: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for August 1: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
227 days ago
Top MLB Betting Picks for August 1: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
MLB
Top MLB Betting Picks for August 1: Expert Predictions and Best Bets
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
234 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 27
Author Image
Dan Marcus
293 days ago