Cooper Criswell News: Could open season in rotation

Criswell is competing for the final starting spot in Seattle's Opening Day rotation, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

With Bryce Miller (oblique) unlikely to be available by the start of the regular season, the Mariners' fifth rotation spot will likely come down to Criswell or Emerson Hancock. While Hancock is the early favorite for the job, the 29-year-old Criswell has added his name to the mix thanks to a strong spring. He's allowed just two runs on seven hits across 10.1 innings while striking out 10. Criswell spent most of the 2025 season in Triple-A, where he posted a 3.70 ERA across 65.2 innings. He did make 18 starts for the Red Sox in 2024, working to a 4.08 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 73 strikeouts across 99.1 innings. If Criswell doesn't crack the Opening Day rotation, he'll likely start the year as the long man in Seattle's bullpen.