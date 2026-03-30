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Cooper Criswell News: Grabs three-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Criswell earned the save in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Guardians, allowing two hits while striking out five over three scoreless innings.

Criswell was sharp Sunday, limiting the Guardians to a pair of singles to close out Seattle's shutout victory, earning his second career save. The 29-year-old Criswell made the team as a long-relief option after posting a 2.51 ERA across 14.1 innings in spring training. While he may have a defined role in the Mariners' bullpen, don't expect Criswell to be a frequent source of saves. The right-hander has a career ERA of 4.42 with a 1.42 WHIP across 158.2 major-league innings.

Cooper Criswell
Seattle Mariners
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