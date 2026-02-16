Cooper Hjerpe Injury: Aiming for mound work next week

Hjerpe (elbow) is aiming to throw a bullpen session next week, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Hjerpe played catch off the mound Monday, but a bullpen session next week would be his first since last April's Tommy John surgery. The left-hander was added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster over the offseason and is on track to return to game action around midseason. Hjerpe has collected a 3.38 ERA and 127:53 K:BB over 93.1 innings since St. Louis took him in the first round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft.