Cooper Hjerpe headshot

Cooper Hjerpe Injury: Aiming for mound work next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Hjerpe (elbow) is aiming to throw a bullpen session next week, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Hjerpe played catch off the mound Monday, but a bullpen session next week would be his first since last April's Tommy John surgery. The left-hander was added to the Cardinals' 40-man roster over the offseason and is on track to return to game action around midseason. Hjerpe has collected a 3.38 ERA and 127:53 K:BB over 93.1 innings since St. Louis took him in the first round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft.

Cooper Hjerpe
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Hjerpe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cooper Hjerpe See More
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Watch List for 2026
MLB
Mound Musings: The “Kids on Parade” Watch List for 2026
Author Image
Brad Johnson
144 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
314 days ago