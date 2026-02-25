Cooper Hjerpe Injury: Throws bullpen session
Hjerpe (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It's the first time he's thrown from the mound since last April's Tommy John surgery. Hjerpe is aiming to make his season debut around mid-July. The left-hander collected a 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 76:28 K:BB in 52.1 innings at Double-A Springfield in 2024.
