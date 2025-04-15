Cooper Hjerpe Injury: Undergoes Tommy John surgery

Double-A Springfield transferred Hjerpe (elbow) from the 7-day injured list to the full season injured list Tuesday.

Hjerpe recently underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery, which is certainly notable after the 24-year-old dealt with elbow issues last season and didn't pitch after July 2. He was given a clean bill of health over the offseason, but he'd yet to pitch in the minors early on this season. Hjerpe will miss another full season and has been limited to just 93.1 innings since being selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft.