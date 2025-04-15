Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cooper Hjerpe headshot

Cooper Hjerpe Injury: Undergoes Tommy John surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Double-A Springfield transferred Hjerpe (elbow) from the 7-day injured list to the full season injured list Tuesday.

Hjerpe recently underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery, which is certainly notable after the 24-year-old dealt with elbow issues last season and didn't pitch after July 2. He was given a clean bill of health over the offseason, but he'd yet to pitch in the minors early on this season. Hjerpe will miss another full season and has been limited to just 93.1 innings since being selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft.

Cooper Hjerpe
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now